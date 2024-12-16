Drug addiction: Our rehab centres are available – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has advised parents whose children or wards have drug addiction problems to approach its nearest rehabilitation

By Ige Adekunle

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has advised parents whose children or wards have drug addiction problems to approach its nearest rehabilitation centre for assistance

.

NDLEA Commander, Idiroko Special Area Command, Mr Olusegun Adeyeye, gave the advice on Monday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Adeyeye said the advice was necessary due to the negative effects of drug trafficking and abuse of drugs.

According to him, NDLEA has rehabilitation centres across the country to educate the public on the dangers of drug-related aberrations.

“The rate of criminality being witnessed today, emulating from the use of drugs, is a threat to the nation’s security.

“Let us cooperate and collaborate to fight this menace in our country.

“I am appealing to everybody, including the politicians and traditional rulers among others, to wage war against the scourge because of its numerous negative effects on society,” he said.

Adeyeye called for stronger collaboration with other sister agencies, especially the Nigeria Customs Service, to curb the drug menace. (NAN