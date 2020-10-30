DPR says 2020 marginal oilfield bid still on

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says the bid round process for its 57 marginal oilfields in the country is still ongoing.

Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that the bidding process has not been completed.

“The 2020 marginal oilfield bid round process is still ongoing in line with our published timelines on DPR website and bid portal.