Power sector records all-time peak of 5, 4590 MW — TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the nation’s power industry has attained another all-time national peak of 5,459.50 Mega Watts (MW).

This was announced by Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager (Public Affairs), in Abuja on Thursday.

Mbah said the national peak was efficiently transmitted through the nation’s transmission grid at a frequency of 50.26Hz by 8.15pm on the Oct. 28.

HZ means the frequency rate at which current changes direction per second. This is measured in hertz(Hz).

“The new peak surpasses the 5,420.30MW achieved on Aug. 18. by 39.20MW.

“The Acting Managing Director, Mr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, commended all the players in the power sector value chain as a result of the feat.

“He attributed the gradual but steady improvement in the quantum of power delivery to collaboration by the sector players, as well as the unbridled effort by the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Power, in setting the right environment for seamless operations.”

Abdulaziz expressed optimism that stakeholders in the sector would continue to work together towards ensuring the continued increase in the quantum of power available to consumers nationwide.

He said that TCN was committed to working with the generation and distribution companies to ensure a sustained improvement in the sector for the benefit of the nation. (NAN)