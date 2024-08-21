Bauchi flood disaster: Expert sounds alarm

Dr Moses Adejo, a seasoned agronomist, has raised the alarm that the recent floods in Bauchi have not only destroyed crops but also affected

By Ahmed Kaigama

Dr Moses Adejo, a seasoned agronomist, has raised the alarm that the recent floods in Bauchi have not only destroyed crops but also affected soil fertility and disrupted farming schedules.

Adejo, who raised the alarm in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi, said the floods also increased the risk of pests and diseases in farming schedules.

According to him, farmers must act quickly by assessing the damage promptly and accurately and removing debris and silt from affected areas to mitigate the effects of the floods.

“They should apply organic matter to restore soil fertility, consider replanting flood-tolerant crops, and monitor pests and diseases.

“Farmers should take advantage of flood-tolerant crop varieties, such as rice and maize, which can thrive in waterlogged conditions,” he advised.

He also recommended that farmers adopt conservation agriculture practices, such as mulching and contour farming, to reduce soil erosion and improve soil health.

Adejo also offered emotional support to farmers who have lost their livelihoods to the floods.

“We understand the emotional toll of losing one’s farm, and we are here to support farmers every step of the way,” he said.(NAN)