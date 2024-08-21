Yobe community seeks drain project to control flooding

he Nguru community in Yobe has urged the Federal Government to

By Ahmed Abba

The Nguru community in Yobe has urged the Federal Government to

construct embankments and drains to control perennial flooding in the area.

Mr Grema Musa, a resident of Maja Kura ward in Nguru Local Government Area, made the appeal on Wednesday in Damaturu.

Musa while sympathising with victims of the recent disaster in the area, said the call was imperative to end perennial flooding



ravaging Nguru and adjourning communities.

He said the flooding submerged farmlands, destroyed houses and displaced hundreds of households in Nguru, Machina, Yusufari,

Karasuwa and Jakusko local government areas of the state.

He added that “many people lost their lives, while houses and properties were destroyed.

“The construction of embankments will go a long way to address the disaster bedevilling the area for many years.”

Musa lauded Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, former President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and the Yobe Emergency Management Agency,

for prompt response and assistance to victims during the disaster.

It will be recalled that Lawan during a recent visit to Nguru and Karasuwa communities donated N25 million to reduce

the sufferings of the flood affected persons.

He urged the state and Federal Government to address the needs of displaced persons and provide sustainable solutions to

the flooding menace in Yobe North Senatorial District.(NAN