Withheld salaries: Adeleke’s faulty steps

by abiodun KOMOLAFE

Mutatis mutandis, politics is not the same as repudiating the ethics of public administration.



To say that the executive governor of a state has the right or power to stop the payment of

workers’ salary – what they earn legitimately – is, to say the least, an evolution throwback!

That the society could not be bothered, due to political reasons or factors, is also a tragedy!

The Governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, has done the unprecedented by withholding the

November 2022 salary and allowances of public servants (political appointees) in the state.



Not only that, he has also refused to pay the half-salary arrears of the same category of

people! If those people were not entitled to the salaries and allowances in the first place, that

would have been a different matter entirely!

Section 15 of the Labour Act states that “wages shall become due and payable at the end of

each period for which the contract is expressed to subsist (daily, weekly or at such other

period as may be agreed upon) provided that where the period is more than one month, the

wages become due and payable at intervals not exceeding one month.” Without doubt, this

and other relevant statutes are equally ingrained in various international human rights

instruments to which Nigeria is a signatory.



Well, it’s not only Adeleke who’s guilty of this wrong act. The technocrats and the

administrative staff working with and/or for him are also to be blamed! Give it to him! The

public may be asking for too much if it assumed that the governor should be versed in public

administration. But what about the paid professionals, who’re working for him? In sane

climes, at least, one of them should have told him that doing such was against the norms of

public service; and that, if the abnormality was allowed to stay, it’d become the norm. If, per

adventure, Adeleke is booted out today, another governor that comes in will also do whatever

pleases him, not necessarily according to the dictates of the ethics of public administration.

So, somebody needs to tell the governor that withholding the people’s salary, illegitimately,

is not a civilised way of flaunting power in the 21 st century.

With the helpful service of hindsight, that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

in the Osun State House of Assembly (OSHA), even with a clear majority in the House, failed



woefully to stand for the people, is no longer news! Come to think of it, salaries of functional

public servants – some of them apolitical – whose only crime was that they worked for former

governors of the state from another political bent were withheld! Still, our Honourable

Members kept mute! People who were previously employed by the state were also sacked

but, instead of siding with the dispossessed and the distressed, OSHA members were busy

fighting over Christmas gifts, with rumours of impeachment proceedings flying hither and

thither like loose papers. Is it any wonder they were ramblingly using former Governor Rauf

Aregbesola as a cover-up for their inadequacies? Well, the good news about Nigeria’s

emerging democracy is that elected representatives who fail to fulfill their election promises

can now be booted out during elections. Thankfully too, the barometer of politics is now

easier measured when one understands how to measure the street credibility profile of a

candidate.

To say the least, Adeleke’s action casts a spell on the credibility of the administration of the

state. How? Vehicles were allocated; and there were records to show who got what!

Therefore, the onus lies on the relevant arms of government to deal with whosoever must

have taken a car away illegitimately without making any noise about it. By the way, did

those, whose half-salary arrears were also withheld by the governor, go away with official

vehicles? Again, if there’s a working condition between Aregbesola and Adeleke, as some

political gladiators are wont to make Nigerians believe, why didn’t the ‘Dancing Governor’

pay the arrears of those political appointees who also served under ‘Ogbeni’?

Apart from the fact that Adeleke lacks constitutional powers to withhold workers’ legitimate

earnings, his action canvasses negative implications for the polity. Notable among them is a

credible motivation for public servants to defraud the system, especially, since it (the system)

is seen as having no empathy or well-being considerations for them. Unknown to ‘Mr.

Governor’, a month’s salary for anybody who’s not a thief means a lot! For example, there

were people who depended on that money for survival, many of whom would have died. In

some cases, families, children, even older relatives also depended on that salary. Therefore,

was it right for somebody to have seized that money, thereby stifling a long list of Nigerians

of such livelihood and causing them pain for political reasons? Have we forgotten that it can

also lead to unornamented deprivation, psychological torture and allied corporeal challenges?

If this human rights abuse also has the capacity to take away self-esteem, then those who live

in glass houses must remember: ‘quid sit circuit est circa’ (what goes around comes around).

In any case, Osun would have been saved from this messy pass, had former Governor

Gboyega Oyetola been able to pay the state workforce before leaving office.

Without doubt, Adeleke’s action has again necessitated the call for a re-examination of the

dynamics of the civil service in a political setting. For instance, at the announcement of a new

incoming government, the key functionaries of the current administration will start falling

over one another to present a favourable position so as to secure their positions in the new

government. The Accountant General of the State will run away! The Head of Service will

become more catholic than the pope in selling the incoming government’s programmes! And

the Permanent Secretaries will start singing like a canary, to the extent that one begins to

wonder if it’s not the same set of people working “diligently” with the outgoing government.

The more reason the laws governing the civil service in the country need to be reviewed in

line with current realities. For instance, if the Permanent Secretary understands that his job is

tenured, he will understand the essence of the office. If he wants to steal the public till dry, let

him do so while his tenure lasts. But he knows that he has to go with his boss; then face the

music!

The state bureaucracy is also suspect in this mess! According to the Weberian ideal type,

bureaucracy is supposed to be impersonal. It is also supposed to be a system based on rules!

So, where did Adeleke get the arbitrary idea of withholding public servants’ salaries in a

democracy? Of equal concern is the raging issue of boreholes, out of which 85% were

reported to have been sunk across the state and were awaiting commissioning. Ditto for the

University of Ilesa, where the governor was alleged to have usurped the functions of the

Governing Council; and the Cargo Airport at Iddo Osun! Well, I hope to dwell more on them

in subsequent interventions!

In the final analysis, it behoves Adeleke to rectify this ugly situation to prevent the society

from relapsing into the Dark Ages. That’s not all! The ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party

(Osun PDP) and its appendages shouldn’t rejoice too early because ‘the whip used in flogging

the senior wife is in the wardrobe, awaiting the junior wife.’ Interestingly, something is

currently working for Osun; and that’s the ability to vote out bad people and bad government.

It is indeed a plus for democracy!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Osun State!