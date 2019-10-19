We’ll continue to support army, Emir assures Buratai

The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, has pledged the cooperation and support of the people of Zaria Emirate for the Nigerian Army in all its activities in the area.

Shehu gave the pledge when the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, led top officers of the Nigerian Army on a courtesy visit to the Emir on Saturday.

He said that the people of Zaria in particular and Kaduna state in general had been enjoying cordial relationship with the army, adding that the state had been known to be home to the military.

The emir commended the army chief and the army in Zaria for their commitment towards ensuring peace and security in his emirate.

“Let me thank the commandant of the Army Depot for the cooperation which the officers and men have been giving to us, most especially in the maintenance of law and order. We are very happy with their contributions.

“If there is anything, we will call for more support, but in the meantime, we want to express our appreciation.

“Zaria is the home of the military and we are happy that we have received a lot of cooperation, and I always talk to my people to ensure that they give the army anything they want at any time.

“You should be rest assured that we will give you more support and cooperation, and if there is anything you want us to do, don’t hesitate to let us know,” he said.

Buratai said that his visit was part of the activities of the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 78 Regular Recruits intake at the Depot of the Nigerian Army.

He added that it was customary for him to always pay homage to the emir to appreciate him for attending the POP.

Burtai said: “It is incumbent on us to come and pay our traditional homage and show our appreciation also for the excellent relationship that has been existing between the depot and the Zaria people.

“We want to say thank you for always being with us and supporting us.

“On behalf of the officers and men of Nigerian army, we appreciate you, and be rest assured of our continuous support to provide the needed security along with other security agencies,” he said.

Buratai said that the depot had continued to fulfil its mandate by producing well-trained soldiers for the army, the armed forces and the country to carry out different operations, both within and outside Nigeria.

The Depot, on Saturday, graduated 4,832 regular recruits, who would be deployed to various formations of the army.

NAN also reports that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, along with Buratai and other top military officers, inspected the depot’s indoor simulation centre.

They also undertook a shooting range exercise at the centre. (NAN)