Police express zero tolerance to human rights violation, misconduct, in Ekiti

The Police Command in Ekiti on Wednesday reaffirm its zero tolerance to human rights violation and acts of professional misconduct among its officers and men.

The command announced this in a statement signed by Mr Sunday Abutu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer.

The statement notes that the command led by Mr Tunde Mobayo, the Commissioner of Police, is aware of complaints from the public over misconduct by some officers.

“We have received several complaints over some officers, mostly in black Polo T-shirts going about harassing and arresting innocent citizens incessantly.