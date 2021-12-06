Police dock man, 30, over alleged theft of valuables worth N1.1m

A 30-year-old man, Victor Omanjogo, was docked at an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State on Monday for allegedly stealing electricity stabiliser and others valuables worth N1.1 million.

Omanjogo, whose address was not provided, faced a two-count charge of burglary and stealing.

Police prosecutor, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 23, at Igbala Area, Ota.

Adaraloye said Omanjogo broke into two shops to steal a 5,000-watt Stabiliser, and some other electrical equipment valued at N1.1 million belonging to two complainants, Ajibulu Adedeji and Muhammad Evelyn.

He added that the defendant also broke and entered the shop of Evelyn to steal two kegs of five-litre groundnut oil and others items worth N16,300.

Adaraloye said that the defendant was caught by a vigilance group and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390 (9) and 414 of the Criminal Code of Ogun State.

Omanjogo pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sun of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi ruled that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun State government.

She adjourned hearing in the case to Dec.16. (NAN)

