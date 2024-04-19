Otu provides N100m to improve nutrition in Cross River

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River says his administration has provided a matching fund of N100 million to scale up food and nutrition interventions in the state.

Otu disclosed this at the launch of the Cross River Strategic Action Plan on Food and Nutrition on Friday in Calabar.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Peter Odey, Otu said that his administration would work assiduously with all stakeholders to achieve the action plan.

He said that the strategic action plan would involve viable investments in agriculture to achieve food and nutrition security.

The governor said that the move would increase food production, availability, accessibility, and affordability in the state.’

He said that in implementing the plan, steps would be taken to improve food harvesting, processing, and preservation to reduce post-harvest losses.

”This plan will also seek to reduce malnutrition among school-age children and to improve their learning, health, and nutrition status.

”I am the chairman of the planning commission, we shall vigorously drive this process of coordination, we are determined,” he noted.

Otu commended UNICEF and other partners for their contributions towards the realisation of the action plan.

In his speech, Mr Bong Duke, Vice-chairman of the planning commission, said that the essence of the plan was to ensure healthier citinzenry.

Duke said that the government was using a multi-sectoral approach to fight malnutrition in the state.

On her part, Dr Olusoji Akinleye, Officer-in-charge, UNICEF Nigeria, Enugu Field Office, congratulated the government for launching the nutrition policy.

She assured that UNICEF would continue to collaborate with the state government to improve the lives of children and women in the state.

The event drew dignitaries from UN agencies and Non-Governmental Organisations. (NAN)

By Christian Njoku