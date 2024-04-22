Obasanjo inaugurates building donated to Bells University in Ota

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday at Ota in Ogun inaugurated a new building donated by Asiwaju Solomon Onafowokan to the Bells University of Technology.

Obasanjo, while inaugurating the building, appreciated the donor for his contributions to the community’s development.

“This university cannot be inherited or sold by my children, as it belongs solely to the community,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building, which will be used for the institution’s College of Postgraduate Studies, was donated by Onafowokan.

Onafowokan, who is Chairman of Coleman Wires and Cables, in his remarks apologised for the delay in the building’s timely completion, attributing it to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Success as I define it is the ability to make improvements, and the donation has made the institution even better,” said.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, described the donation as a symbol of hope, progress, and potential for greatness.

He also applauded Onafowokan for his generosity, noting that the project highlighted the importance of cost-effective solutions.

Speaking also, Prof. Bart Nnaji, the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, commended Obasanjo for his contributions to the education sector.

”My commendation also goes as well to Onafowokan for his generous donation,” he said.

Nnaji urged other philanthropists to follow suit and support private institutions of higher learning.(NAN)

By Ige Adekunle