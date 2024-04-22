ECOWAS tasks member states on collaborative efforts towards addressing women, security challenges

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called on member states to step up collaborative efforts towards advancing the cause of women, children and youths to precipitate sub-regional peace and security.

Prof. Fatou Sarr, ECOWAS Commissioner, Human Development and Social Affairs, made this known at the 2024 First Annual Meeting of the ECOWAS Women Peace and Security Regional Steering Group on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event is: “Sustaining the momentum towards monitoring and reporting on women, peace, and security agenda using the continental results framework (CRF)”.

Sarr reminded the participants that the meeting was meant to help them restrategise and plan for the future, stressing that it was crucial towards ensuring the sustainability of peace processes and conflict resolution.

She said: “As we gather here, we are reminded of the critical importance of advancing the women, peace and security agenda in our region, with the understanding that peace and security are fundamental pillars for development and prosperity.

“Women play an indispensable role in ensuring the sustainability of peace processes and resolutions of conflict.

“In this workshop, we aim not only to exchange knowledge and experience but also to strategize and plan for the future.”

The commissioner said that the continental results framework provided women with a road-map and guiding light towards achieving their collective goals in advancing the agenda.

According to her, this is achievable by aligning their efforts with the framework, through enhanced coordination, cooperation and accountability across ECOWAS member states in implementing the WPS agenda.

“We must recognize that achieving meaningful progress requires concerted action at all levels from grass roots communities to regional and continental institutions.

“As such, today we have the opportunity to dialogue, share knowledge and further build our capacity to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in advancing the women’s peace and security agenda.

“Ladies and gentlemen you will all agree that together we represent a diverse array of backgrounds, expertise and perspective, it is this diversity that will enrich our discussion and enable us to explore innovative approaches to strategies,” she said.

Sarr also urged the participants to be mindful of the significance of their task and reaffirm their commitments to promoting the meaningful participation of women in decisions bordering on peace and security initiatives.

“The stakes are high but so is our determination, let us harness the collective energy and commitment in this room to drive real tangible progress towards a more peaceful, inclusive and equitable region for all,” Sarr, who represented ECOWAS President Omar Touray, said.

Also speaking, Dr Sintiki Tarfa-Ugbe, Director, Humanitarian and Social Affairs, ECOWAS Commission, said it would be difficult to address the issues without directly involving the women, children and youth because they were the ones mostly affected.

She said for too long the issue of security and peace had been left in the hands of other people while women, children and youth had not been heard, hence it was time for their voices to be heard.

“For us as the ECOWAS Commission, peace and security is an important pillar of development. And we can’t talk about peace and security without women and children and the youth.

“Part of our work as ECOWAS Commission is to continue to promote the inclusivity of women, children and youth in the peace and security and stability agenda of the region.

“We are here with representatives of the 15 member states to report to us on what they are doing and what are the challenges and how we can consolidate on addressing the peace and security issues,” she said.(NAN)

By Mark Longyen