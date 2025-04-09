Amb Isola extols qualities of Sen Daniel, greets ex Ogun Gov at 69

Nigeria’s immediate past High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola has rejoiced with a former governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel on his 69th birthday anniversary, describing his contributions to the development of the state as indelible.

In a message personally signed by him “Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel: The Life of Service and Leadership – Birthday Tribute,” Ambassador Isola said “It is with immense joy and profound respect that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your 69th birthday. As the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District and the distinguished Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, your leadership has been an inspiring force in shaping not just the political landscape of Ogun State but the entire nation. Your unwavering commitment to service has paved the way for countless achievements, and today, we celebrate your remarkable career in governance.

“As a two-term Governor of Ogun State from 2003 to 2011, you were not just a political leader, but a transformative figure who made an indelible mark on the state’s development trajectory. Under your stewardship, Ogun State witnessed progress across various sectors, from infrastructure development to social welfare programs, which continue to benefit the people today. Your tenure as Governor was marked by visionary policies, effective governance, and a deep understanding of the needs of the people. Your legacy as a leader who prioritized the welfare of the citizens is one that will echo for generations to come.

“As you celebrate this significant milestone, it is also important to reflect on your continued dedication to public service through your role in the Nigerian Senate. Your current leadership of the Senate Committee on Navy has underscored your passion for national security, maritime development, and the advancement of Nigeria’s naval forces. Your contributions extend beyond the political sphere, making you an invaluable asset to the nation’s growth and security.

“I personally had the honor of serving under your exemplary leadership as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) during your tenure as Governor. That experience shaped my understanding of leadership, commitment, and the importance of service to the people. Your mentorship and guidance during that time have been invaluable, and I remain grateful for the opportunity to learn from Your Excellency.

“Your leadership qualities, wisdom, and unyielding passion for the advancement of Ogun State and Nigeria at large are commendable. You have consistently demonstrated what it means to lead with purpose.

“On this momentous occasion, I pray that God continues to bless you with excellent health, strength, and wisdom as you further your remarkable work in the service of our great nation. May your path remain bright, your influence continue to grow, and may your contributions to Ogun East, Ogun State, and Nigeria at large be recognized for many years to come. May the years ahead be filled with continued success, prosperity, and fulfillment.”