Tiv Unity: Club De Pals Calls for Togetherness, Launches Bold Campaign

An Abuja-based group, Club De Pals, has called for unity among Tiv sons and daughters to drive socio-economic growth of the Tiv people in Benue state and across the country.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The club’s president, Mr. Richard Aondona Nduul, made the clarion call in a passionate and visionary address delivered at the Club De Pals’ end-of-year reunion and awards ceremony held on Saturday in Abuja.

The event, themed around fostering camaraderie and cultural pride, highlighted the club’s ambitious plans to deepen bonds within the Tiv community while promoting collective progress.

Speaking to a captivated audience, Mr. Nduul underscored the pressing need for unity among Tiv people, particularly in their home state, where divisive politics and unhealthy rivalries have often undermined progress. “Why has it been so difficult for us to apply the kind of unity which exists among Tiv sons and daughters in diaspora back home?” he asked, drawing attention to the spirit of brotherhood experienced by Tiv people living outside the state.

The president called for the adoption of a spirit of unity reminiscent of the early church’s teachings, emphasizing that “the success of one is the success of all.” Referencing Psalm 133, he likened the unity of brethren to the “refreshing and nourishing goodness of oil,” symbolizing shared prosperity and mutual support.

Club De Pals unveiled a bold agenda for 2025, including the establishment of a Tiv House in Abuja. Mr. Nduul described the proposed facility as a haven for all Tiv people, offering cultural delicacies and fostering a sense of belonging. “Whenever you pack your bags for Abuja, just remember Club De Pals House where Tiv people meet,” he declared, urging members to contribute generously to the project.

The club also announced plans to involve younger generations in preserving Tiv culture and values. Through initiatives such as holiday camps, children will be taught traditional customs, cuisine, and the importance of unity. “If we inculcate the right values in our children at this young age, they will not depart from them when they are old,” Mr. Nduul stated.

In a heartfelt moment, Mr. Nduul extended an olive branch to estranged members of the club, apologizing for past misunderstandings and urging them to return. “Please forgive our shortcomings and have a rethink. We miss you a lot and want you back,” he pleaded, emphasizing reconciliation as a cornerstone of his administration.

In his remark, the Guest speaker of the occasion, Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti, noted that Benue State, often referred to as the “Food Basket of the Nation,” remains a paradox of poverty amid its vast agricultural and natural resources.

According to him, renowned for producing cash crops like yam, rice, and soya beans, which account for 70 percent of Nigeria’s output, the state possesses significant economic potential.

“Benue’s rich resources are not translating into wealth for its people. This paradox reflects a structural weakness in governance and economic management.

“According to the 2022 BUDGIT State of States Report, Benue’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is valued at N4.27 trillion, ranking second in North Central Nigeria. However, its GDP per capita of N698,241 paints a stark picture of inequality. “While these figures might seem promising, they mask the reality that the majority of Benue’s people are impoverished. Addressing this will require deliberate policy and governance interventions,” Professor Moti explained.

He also noted that the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2022 was only N14.32 billion, the lowest in North Central Nigeria, with over 80 percent of revenue reliant on federal allocations.

The state’s fiscal performance has been troubling, with Benue ranking 36th out of 36 states in 2022. This decline is compounded by rising debt. “Benue’s domestic debt, at N141.1 billion in 2022, is a clear indication of fiscal strain. Although there is a slight decrease in foreign debt, the overall situation underscores the need for a more disciplined fiscal approach,” Professor Moti remarked. He emphasized that such heavy reliance on federal allocations exposes the state to vulnerabilities, especially during economic shocks.

Insecurity has also exacerbated the state’s economic woes, disrupting agricultural activities and discouraging investment. “The instability has not only hindered farming but also driven investors away. The once-flourishing Zaki Biam International Yam Market is now a casualty of insecurity,” Professor Moti lamented. Despite these challenges, he acknowledged some progress, citing a 27.81 percent increase in IGR and infrastructure development under the state’s investment platform, the Benue State Investment and Property Company (BIPC).

For Benue to rebuild its economy, Professor Moti outlined key recommendations, including fostering public-private partnerships, enhancing infrastructure, and improving the state’s agricultural value chain. “The way forward is to invest in agro-processing, small-scale manufacturing, and industrialization. This will not only create jobs but also stimulate economic activities across the state,” he said. He also called for the government to introduce tax incentives and improve electricity supply to attract and sustain investments.

Professor Moti concluded with a call to action for collective responsibility. “Rebuilding Benue requires an inclusive approach. The government, private sector, and civil society must work together to ensure sustainable growth. With a renewed focus on education, employment, and security, we can transform Benue’s potential into real prosperity,” he stated. His remarks resonated as a call for urgent action to address the state’s socioeconomic challenges.

The event also celebrated members’ achievements, with awards presented to individuals for their contributions to the club and the wider community. Notable among the awardees was the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Prof. Joseph Utsev who was represented by Barr. Godwin Buluku.

Mr. Nduul congratulated the recipients and encouraged others to continue their good works.

There was also the unveiling of the proposed Club house project in Abuja, led by the representative of the Minister of Water Resources. Generous donations were made by members of the clubs to fastrack the project.

As the ceremony concluded, attendees were reminded of the club’s motto, “Unity in Friendship,” and its mission to bridge divides and foster a supportive community. With a renewed sense of purpose and ambitious plans for the future, Club De Pals demonstrated that unity is not just a dream but a vision actively pursued.