NNPC/SNEPCo boosts e-learning with digital library at Niger Delta University

A multi-billion naira learning centre and digital library opened on Thursday at the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Bayelsa State with a promise to revolutionise e-learning and technology-driven teaching and research at the university.

The project was funded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC); Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) and its co-venture partners; and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The inauguration of the project was cheered by stakeholders from around the Niger Delta who expressed their expectation that the facility would offer students, lecturers and researchers the resources and connectivity to keep them in step with global ICT standards. “This project is a good shot in the arm of the Niger Delta University,” said Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri in an address delivered at the inauguration on his behalf by the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. He said the Bayelsa State Government was ready to partner with NNPC/SNEPCo in other areas of development.

Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, commended the collaboration that led to the execution of the “landmark project.” Managing Director SNEPCo Elohor Aiboni, said the project was “the culmination of a vision shared by NNPC, SNEPCo, co-venture partners, NCDMB and NDU,” describing it “as a powerful symbol of what can be achieved when we unite for a common goal – empowering our people.”

The NCDMB Executive Secretary, Omatsola Egbe, represented by Director, Corporate Services, Ama Ikuru, said the project would support NDU to produce “quality graduates for the Nigerian oil and gas industry and propel the delivery of Nigerian content development.” Chief Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) Bala Wunti commented on the partnership behind the project: “Together, we have created a resource that will benefit our community for years to come. NNPC is honoured to have played a major part in this collaborative endeavour.”

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Allen Agih, thanked NNPC, SNEPCo, the co-venture partners – ExxonMobil, Total Energies and Nigeria AGIP Exploration Limited – for providing an “iconic edifice” that would facilitate teaching and learning in the institution.

The structure boasts three floors with a fully equipped digital library and a collaborative learning centre. Local contractors played key roles in various aspects of the project and 24 individuals from the Niger Delta University acquired experience in complex engineering works through onsite training.

The social investment initiatives of NNPC, SNEPCo and co-venture partners have made positive impact in many areas, helping internally displaced Nigerians to rebuild their lives, enhancing treatment and care for cancer patients and supporting students to achieve their educational dreams in top-rated secondary schools and universities.