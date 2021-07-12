NGF mourns former deputy-governor of Kaduna state, Bala

The Northern Governors’ Forum has expressed sadness over the passing of former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Barnabas Bala.

The Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs , Dr Makut Macham on Sunday in Jos, eulogised the deceased as an accomplished professional.

He condoled with his immediate family, Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai, and people of Kaduna State over the passing of the ex-deputy governor.

He described the deceased as a politician of high repute and integrity, having served his community, state, and Nigeria with passion, honesty, and patriotism.

“Our brother and friend was a man whose primary concern was on how to ensure that justice, peace, and progress prevail among people of various religious and ethnic backgrounds as well as build common ground for peaceful coexistence.

“This was clearly demonstrated in the way he conducted himself as pioneer Secretary General of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), as Chairman of Kaura Local Government Council, member representing Kaura Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, as deputy governor of Kaduna State between 2015 and 2019, as well as several other responsibilities he was assigned throughout his life time,” he said .

Lalong said the deceased was passionate for the rapid development and unity of the North.

He added that the late Bala worked with the NGF toward addressing insecurity, poverty, disease, illiteracy, and misunderstanding exacerbated by ethno-religious sentiments in the northern region.

He said the former deputy governor’s legacies would remain ever green, and prayed for God to grant his soul eternal rest.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Barnabas Bala, 64, was Chairman of the All Progressive Congress from October 2014 to May 29 2015.

He was also deputy governor of Kaduna state from 2015 to 2019. (NAN)

