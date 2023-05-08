NASS: APC consults Tinubu, announces Akpabio as Senate President, Tajudeen, Speaker HoR

By Danlami Nmodu

The National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced the zoning of National Assembly positions.

According to a statement signed by APC Spokesman, Barr. Felix Morka, the party has zoned the Senate Presidency to the South-South and named Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) as the annointed candidate

Also, Deputy Senate President was zoned to the North West with Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano)emerging as the party’s choice.

The Speaker, House of Representatives

Speaker has been zoned to the North West with Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna) named as the party’s choice

Equally, Deputy Speaker has been zone to the South East and the party Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia) as its preferred candidate.

These endorsement were done after consultation with the President elect, Bola Tinubu.

Newsdiaryonline reports that many other aspirants have been eyeing the NASS leadership. And party’s announcement may be an indication that Tinubu wants to stamp his authority on burning issues going forward, irrespective of whose ox is gored.

Read the APC statement below:

NATIONAL WORKING COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES ZONING FOR LEADERSHIP OF 10TH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met today, Monday, May 8, 2023 to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the President- Elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other Party leaders and stakeholders on zoning arrangement for 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

The NWC noted with respect the outcome of the meetings held between the President-Elect and the leadership of the NWC. The NWC called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the National Assembly leadership positions and members of the Party nationwide.

The zoning arrangement reported to the NWC is as follows:

SENATE:

Senate President – South South Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom). Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin(Kano).

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES:

Speaker. House of Representatives North West-Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna) Deputy Speaker South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia)

We urge our party leaders, members and all Nigerians to continue to work for peace and progress of our country during and beyond the current period of leadership transition.

SIGNED:

Barr. Felix Morka

National Publicity Secretary All Progressives Congress (APC)