Misleading video: FCT Police express concern, CP orders investigation

The FCT police has debunked claims a viral video that thugs were waylaying drivers in traffic in Abuja.

A statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, said the incident captured in the video occurred in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Even more, the FCT police command expressed concern that the video has been misappropriated to sow fear and misinformation in the territory.

Consequently, the command’s spokesperson said, the Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, mni, has, “ordered a comprehensive investigation to uncover the original source of this misinformation and discern the motives behind its dissemination.”

SP Adeh’s statement reads: “Forensic analysis conducted by the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Centre has revealed startling findings regarding a video circulating purportedly depicting security concerns in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Contrary to initial impressions, the investigation confirms that the incident depicted occurred in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and was posted by a South African individual on X (formerly Twitter) on April 22nd, 2024. The video falsely claims the necessity of carrying handguns for travel in Ethiopia.

“It is deeply concerning that this misleading video has been misappropriated to sow fear and misinformation among residents of the FCT. In response, Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh Psc. Mni. has ordered a comprehensive investigation to uncover the original source of this misinformation and discern the motives behind its dissemination.

SP Adeh further said “The Command reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of the FCT and will take all necessary legal actions to address this issue “, concluding that, “We urge the public to remain vigilant and discerning in consuming information, especially in the digital sphere.”