Take it Back Movement: Ondo Police warn against protest

By Muftau Ogunyemi



The Police Command in Ondo State has warned reaidents to shun the planned ‘Take it Back Movement’ protest scheduled to hold on Monday in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Akure by DSP Ayanlade Olushola, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO).

Olushola, who said that the command acknowledg

ed the constitutional rights of all citizens to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, said the warning was due to the credible intelligence received regarding a planned protest.

According to him, it is imperative to note that the timing of the planned protest is highly inopportuned, given the prevailing security challenges.

“The effort of the command is to stabilise the security situation across the state, and we are concerned that such a gathering could be hijacked by unscrupulous elements.

“This could lead to a breakdown of law and order, thus rolling back the security gains we have collectively achieved in Ondo State.

“We, therefore, urge the leadership of the ‘Take It Back Movement’, their supporters, and other interest groups to embrace constructive dialogue as a means of addressing grievances.

“If they take to the streets in such a manner, it may heighten tensions and heat up the polity,” he said.

Olushola explained that the state Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, had directed all area commanders, tactical team commanders, and Divisional Police Officers (DPO’s) to intensify the deployment of personnel.

The PPRO said Afolabi also directed the deployment of operational assets to all identified public spaces and critical infrastructure to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

According to him, the command reassures the good people of Ondo State of its unwavering commitment to safeguard their fundamental rights and freedom.

He, therefore, called on parents and guardians to dissuade their wards from engaging in acts that could disrupt the peace and stability currently enjoyed in the state.

“The general public is hereby encouraged to go about their lawful business without fear, as adequate security measures have been put in place to guarantee the safety and protection of all citizens.

“Also, the command urges residents to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or any other security agency nearest to them,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)