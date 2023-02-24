Kano ADP guber candidate unveils blueprint, promises inclusive governance

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) governorship candidate in Kano, Malam Sha’aban Sharada, says his administration will run an all-inclusive government if elected.

Sharada made the promise in a statement by the spokesperson of ADP governorship campaign council, Abbas Yusha’u, on Thursday while unveiling his blueprint in Kano.

He explained that his administration would look into critical programmes and policies that would improve access to quality education and healthcare services.

According to the statement, the 70-page blueprint, known as Vision 2040 for Kano, will ensure transparency and accountability in governance as well as law and order.

Sharada, who is also the member representing Kano Municipal federal constituency, noted that the blueprint was produced after thorough research by academics and technocrats.

“In order to ensure dedication and commitment to the development of Kano, Sharada presided over the preparation and production of the blueprint from beginning to end, which is a prelude to ensuring robust governance under the ADP.

He said the blueprint also contained a special emphasis on women, children, and youth who are in serious need of upliftment in our society.

The ADP Governorship candidate also showcase the digital empowerment skills of 50,000 youth across the 44 local governments of Kano.

Sharada was joined by the party’s national chairman, Alhaji Yabagi Sani, Kano central senatorial candidate Hajiya Aisha Dankani, governorship running mate, Alhaji Ahmad Rabiu Bako, and party stalwarts.(NAN)