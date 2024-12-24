I’ve confidence in Nigeria’s security architecture – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says he has confidence in the security architecture of Nigeria.

By Salif Atojoko

The President said this during his maiden media chat on Monday.

“It is very unfortunate that we have had wanton killings in the past. I remember when I jumped into the campaign. I had to stop the campaign to pay condolence visits in Katsina, Kaduna, and others.

“Today, you can still travel by road. Before now, it was impossible.

“It takes one incident to mess up an organised environment. You cannot say the military was not prepared when the brigade battalion was attacked.

“You can’t laugh at your nation because of that; the enemies within and without are watching what you are doing,” said Tinubu. (NAN