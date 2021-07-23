Go for routine medical checkup, Ikpeazu urges Abia residents

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has urged residents of the state to always go for routine medical check-up to know their health status.

Ikpeazu made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, in Aba on Friday.

Ememanka quoted the governor as giving the advice in Aba while inaugurating the E-Clinic and Diagnostic Service, owned by Mrs Maureen Mgbudem.

He also urged private health service providers in the state to be considerate in their billings to give the poor the opportunity to access healthcare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that governor also donated an undisclosed sum of money to take care of people who could not pay their medical bills.

Ikpeazu expressed joy that the infrastructure renewal which his administration embarked upon and the measures taken to ensure adequate security in Abia had been yielding results through the influx of investors into the state.

He said that the state was ranked third in the area of attracting foreign direct investments in the country, following its contributions to the nation’s economy.

The governor commended Mgbudem’s courage and foresight, which made her to choose to invest in the health needs of Aba people.

Ikpeazu, who promised not to relent in providing more services to the people of the state, also assured Mgbudem of his administration’s support towards the growth of the clinic.

Also speaking, a member representing Aba South and Aba North Federal Constituency, Mr Chimaobi Ebisike, thanked the governor for his infrastructure revolution in the state.

The Commissioner for Health Commissioner, Dr Joe Osuji, said that the improved infrastructure and secured environment had been attracting investors to the state.

He appealed to management of the clinic to make their bills affordable to the people.

In her remarks, Mgbudem said that the equipment and facilities could compare favourably with its peers anywhere in the world.

She said that the clinic would embark on a two-day medical outreach from July 23 to July 24, while encouraging Aba residents to take advantage of their services.

Mgbudem said that she was proud to bring the investment to Aba, a town where she said she was born and bred.

She added that the values of hard work and resilience she learnt while growing up in Aba had been her guide.

The Chief Medical Director of the Clinic, Dr Osinachi Nnadi, said that the 30-bedded clinic was positioned to attend to the health needs of Aba residents.

He thanked the governor for enabling the clinic to come to Aba, adding that the development had provided employment opportunities to the people. (NAN)

