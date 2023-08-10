Fortifying Trust: Catalysing national unity for a secure Nigeria, By Sani Usman Kukasheka

In the intricate tapestry of human interactions, trust is the cornerstone upon which societies are built, nations flourish, and progress thrives. It is a beacon that guides our collective endeavours, shaping the dynamics of national unity and development. In our country Nigeria, a nation rich in diversity and history, trust has played a pivotal role in the past.

It possesses the potential to pave the way for a brighter future. As we navigate the complex landscape of the present world, it becomes evident that the implications of eroding trust are profound and far-reaching. The lack of trust casts shadows of conflict, misunderstandings, and insecurity, undermining the essence of societal cohesion among the various components of Nigerian society.

However, beyond these ominous clouds lies the promise of enhanced national unity, harmony, and prosperity if we have trust and understanding.

Trust, a cornerstone of societal harmony, economic progress, and national solidarity, serves as the adhesive that binds diverse individuals into a cohesive whole. It encompasses the belief in reliability, honesty, and effectiveness, a shared faith that empowers cooperative efforts towards shared goals. Today, Nigeria stands at a crucial juncture, facing both the ravages of mistrust and boundless unity opportunities. In this context, nurturing trust emerges as a solution to the current conflicts and misunderstandings and as a vital catalyst for security, prosperity, and global relevance.

A glance into history reveals a Nigeria adorned with interwoven bonds of trust. Tradespeople entrusting their goods and children to business associates across regions has been a hallmark of cross-cultural partnerships and mutual reliance over the past few decades. Communities embraced the values of accommodation and hospitality, fostering an environment where trust was the currency of interaction. However, contemporary times find us on a different path. Amidst rumours, suspicions, and the deluge of misinformation, the erosion of trust has been palpable.

The fraying of these essential bonds is evident in the swift resort to religion and ethnicity in national debates, eclipsing the broader perspectives that should unite us.

The ramifications of this deficit in trust are dire. Once harmonious under a banner of unity, the discordant chords of ethnicity and religion now resound with disharmony. The aftermath of the EndSARS movement and the last general elections highlighted the fractures within the national fabric, exposing a landscape marred by primordial sentiments, selfish inclinations, and a loss of collective identity. This critical moment demands reevaluating our societal values and an introspective journey towards rebuilding the trust that underpins our progress as a nation.

But why has trust waned, and who is responsible? Due to the unchecked spread of false information and fake news on social media, politics, religion, and cultural biases play a part. To navigate our diversity, we must champion the shared values that transcend our differences. Examples abound of countries embracing their diversity to forge national unity. Their successes underscore the state’s and its citizens’ pivotal role in sculpting a harmonious narrative. The state must not merely govern but also inspire trust through transparent governance, unbiased justice, and inclusive policies. In tandem, citizens are entrusted with nurturing a culture of empathy, openness, and cooperation.

To transform our trajectory, concerted efforts are indispensable. National orientation, public education, and enlightenment campaigns will serve as the lodestars that guide our collective ethos. Reviving neglected sports as a binding force is imperative, as is strengthening institutions like the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). By promoting cultural exchange programmes and inter-ethnic marriages, we lay the foundation for an inclusive Nigeria.

Government ministries, departments, and agencies, notably information and culture, youth, sports, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), civil society organisations, and other professional bodies, are pivotal in spearheading initiatives to engender a sense of belonging and unity. Good governance, complemented by incentives for inter-ethnic marriages, will facilitate a tapestry where diversity is celebrated rather than vilified. Our media should play a transformative role by amplifying cultural practices that foster unity rather than those that divide us.

Yet, the path to restored trust is full of obstacles. The communication gap between citizens and authorities needs bridging, requiring timely, truthful, and transparent information dissemination. The government can nurture a culture of responsiveness that fortifies trust by leveraging modern communication channels such as mainstream d social media and credible non-partisan organisations and associations.



Although this project may be challenging, the rewards are immeasurable—a united Nigeria built on integrity and trust.

In the mosaic of our nation, trust is the luminous thread that stitches hearts and minds together. By embracing the collective heritage bestowed by our founding fathers and the shared values that bind us, Nigeria can transcend its current challenges and emerge as a beacon of unity, strength, and progress on the global stage. With trust as our cornerstone, we can mould a future where national development and security thrive, prosperity is shared, and our collective identity stands resolute against the tides of discord.

In the end, trust will unite us, and in unity, we shall thrive.



The writer, Sani Usman Kukasheka, mni is an Abuja-based public analyst, strategic communication expert, and security expert. He can be reached at usmanusk@yahoo.com or on his Twitter handle, @skusman.

