Former Director of Army Public Relations and incumbent National Publicity Secretary of AANI, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) has debunked rumours of his death.

In statement titled: “I am alive” Brigadier General Usman (rtd) said the “confusion” arose from a wrong use of his photo by a blogger.

He said Wednesday, “My attention has been drawn by friends and some well-meaning Nigerians about my rumoured death.

“The confusion arose from preciousEZE’S BLOG’s use of my photograph in uniform with the rank of a Colonel, instead of that of late Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), the former Military Administrator of old Oyo State, who died earlier today at the age of 70, in an obituary announcement by Kogi State Governor. “

“Although I have reached out to the medium to correct the mistake, I wish to inform my friends and well-wishers that I am alive.

“I also want to thank them most profoundly for the kind love and concern. Thank you so much and God bless.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

