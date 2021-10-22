FG to facilitate industralisation by developing capital goods market-Minister

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, says it is set to facilitate Nigeria’s industralisation by developing capital goods market, using innovation and reverse engineering.

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, made the promise during a news conference and unveiling ceremony of the ministry’s new logo on Friday in Abuja.

He said this would pave way for technology to permeate virtually all sectors of the economy, including agriculture, water resources, transportation, construction, health, education and sports, among others.

“We will use technology and innovation to provide skills for our young people and help to achieve gender balance in the production sector of the economy,” Onu said.

He observed that when President Muhammadu Buhari added innovation to the ministry, it became absolutely necessary to reposition, strengthen and rebrand the ministry for proper management of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“To achieve this, the ministry will be structured and strengthened to prepare it to meet the needs of emerging technological advancements of the century and beyond,” he said.

Onu said a new image for the ministry became imperative with a review in its vision and mission statements and a change in the core values, critical success factors as well as its logo.

“I have a dream that one day, though it may be many years from now, Nigeria will lead the world provided that we show commitment, determination, hard work and patriotism.

“However, for this to happen, Nigeria must be self-reliant and all Nigerians, young and old, male and female must work together,’’ Onu said.

He said that Nigerians must develop self confidence in themselves and realise that what other people can do, Nigerians can also do it.

He called for investments in all Nigerians to harness the talent and provide the skills needed for technological revolution in Nigeria.

Onu expressed the need for the nation to move away from overreliance on crude oil for the bulk of foreign exchange earnings.

Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, Minster of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, in his remarks, noted that the repositioning of the ministry would fast-track the developmental agenda of the administration.

He also said it would better the nation’s economic growth and competitiveness as well as irreversible indigenous industralisation.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Edet Akpan, in his opening speech, said that the ministry’s repositioning was a call to hard work.

He further noted that unveiling of new logo was a tangible testimony to the ministry’s bold initiative towards developing a sustainable, inclusive industrial outfit of the economy in years ahead.(NAN)

