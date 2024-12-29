Civil-Military Relationship: Navy conducts environmental sanitation in Koluama II, Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy Outpost in Koluama on Saturday cleaned up its host community of Koluama in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa.

By Shedrack Frank

Commander Stephen Agwai, the Commanding Officer of the Naval Outpost, Koluama II, said during the exercise that its essence was to promote cooperation with its host community.

The commanding officer said: “As the old saying goes, ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’. It is with great honour and privilege that I stand before you today as the commander of NOPK II.

“This is not only to participate, but also to emphasise the need to ensure regular cleanliness of our immediate environment.

“Today, as we have demonstrated, we gather not only to clean our base but to also extend the same spirit to the Koluama II Community, which have accommodated and supported us to achieve our constitutional role.

“As we embark on the community sanitation, we reaffirm our commitment to the well-being and prosperity of every Nigerian. Health is fundamental to human existence.

“Therefore, as part of its corporate social responsibility, the Nigerian Navy deems it fit to ensure that quality healthcare assistance reaches every corner of our nation.

“Hence, the Koluama II Community will not be left out in any of this.

“This community in Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa holds a special place in our hearts, and it is fitting that we begin our commemoration here.

“Today, we did not only carry out environmental sanitation, but also showed our compassion, care and solidarity,” Agwai said.

He noted that the residents of Koluama II came out to join them, while they were clearing the grasses, cleaning the gutters and picking the trash littering the area.

“Your health matters and by taking care of our immediate surroundings, you are investing in a brighter future free of diseases for yourselves and your families.

“To the dedicated personnel and volunteers who have made this event possible, I extend my deepest gratitude.

“Your selfless service embodies the spirit of the Nigerian Navy, and your contributions will leave a lasting impact.

“I believe that this day marks the beginning of a new chapter of hope and healing for the Koluama II community. Thank you and God bless,” the commanding officer said.

A resident of the community, Mrs Tina Fawei, commended the Nigerian Navy for the environmental sanitation. (NAN)