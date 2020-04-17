Air-conditioning surge causes storey building fire at VI – LASEMA

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has said that surge from an air-conditioning unit caused the fire that gutted a storey building of Carlisle Investment and Properties in Oju Olobun St.,Victoria Island.

Oke-Osanyintolu made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after carrying out the Post Disaster Assessment report of the incident in Lagos on Friday.

According to him, no injury was recorded as a result of the incident, but properties were destroyed.

He said the flames had been extinguished before the arrival of the LASEMA emergency responders team and the state Fire Service, Lekki Phase 1 Division.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the Post Disaster Assessment revealed that the fire emanated from an air conditioning unit when power was restored to the building.(NAN).