AANI holds NEC meeting at NIPSS Kuru -See full text of Communique + photos

Members of AANI NEC shortly after the meeting.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) held its meeting at the alma Mata, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, on Saturday 19th June 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement by Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd) mni, AANI National Publicity Secretary on Sunday.

He said the meeting, which was chaired by AANI President, former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, mni, deliberated on a number important AANI and national issues. Some of which include members’ welfare, AANI’s efforts towards enhancing Nigeria’s national unity, the general security situation in the country and several burning national issues, as well as AANI Multipurpose Cooperative Society, amongst others.

The NEC is composed of all the National Executive Committee members, the Chairmen of the various State chapters and the immediate past President of AANI.

(r-l) Alhaji Abubakar Ismaila Isa Funtua, Secretary, the chairman of the meeting, former IGP MD Abubakar (making a point), Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, AANI Vice President and Doctor Michael Ayodele Ojo, the Chairman of Ekiti/Ondo States chapter of AANI.

The Communique at the end of the meeting says among others, “NEC notes with great concern the lingering insecurity and divisiveness in the nation and also appreciate the governments’ efforts at all levels towards alleviating the situation. However, there is need for more efforts in addressing these insecurity challenges in the country.

A cross-section of the members of the NEC during the meeting.

Also, it says also, “In support of the Government’s efforts, NEC resolved to convene national dialogues to discuss national unity in all the country’s six geo-political zones.

Read the full text of the communique signed by AANI Secretary General,Abubakar Ismaila Isa, below:

COMMUNIQUE OF THE MEETING OF THE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL OF THE ALUMNI ASSOCIATION OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE HELD AT THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR POLICY AND STRATEGIC STUDIES, KURU, ON SATURDAY 19TH JUNE 2021

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) held its general meeting at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, on Saturday 19th June 2021. AANI National President, former Inspector General of Police MD Abubakar CFR mni NPOM, chaired the meeting. During the meeting, NEC deliberated on several issues that bordered on AANI and other critical national issues. NEC agreed on the following:

AANI will continue to prioritise the welfare of all members, and in this regard, the group life and health insurance schemes are being introduced. NEC ratified and approved the operations of AANI Multipurpose Cooperative Society. NEC notes with great concern the lingering insecurity and divisiveness in the nation and also appreciate the governments’ efforts at all levels towards alleviating the situation. However, there is need for more efforts in addressing these insecurity challenges in the country. In support of the Government’s efforts, NEC resolved to convene national dialogues to discuss national unity in all the country’s six geo-political zones. NEC encourages AANI State Chapters to have robust engagements with their various state governments and other stakeholders on critical issues, given their training and experience at the National Institute. NEC commends the Federal and State Governments and other institutions for appointing AANI members into key positions of responsibility. It also urge for more of such appointments, including Board membership of parastatals. NEC notes the ongoing consideration of the private member’s bill at the National Assembly for the amendment of the Act establishing the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru and resolved to make relevant inputs aimed at strengthening the National Institute. AANI appreciates the management and staff of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, for hosting NEC meeting, and their efforts towards strengthening relationship with the alma mata.

Signed:

ABUBAKAR ISMAILA ISA, mni CNA

Secretary General

19th June 2021

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...