2023: Hawwah Gambo declares for House of Reps

By Chimezie Godfrey

Hawwah Gambo, journalist and women rights activist, has declared to contest for the 2023 House of Representatives election to represent Kajuru/Chikun Federal Constituency under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Gambo recalled that since 1999, the Chikun/Kajuru Constituency of Kaduna State has had representations at the National Assembly, pointing out that the purpose of this privilege was to bring holistic development to its various communities, but for 23 years, the career politicians, who have stood as legislators on behalf of the constituency have further impoverished it.

According to her, these “business as usual” representatives have only served their own interests rather than that of the entire community, adding that year after year, tenure after tenure, they come back to sell the same lies they have marketed to the people countless times.

In consideration of the foregoing, Mrs Gambo declared to contest for the 2023 House of Representatives Election inorder to have the opportunity to alleviate the pains and suffering of the good people of Kajuru/Chikun constituency.

She said,”Visiting my constituency makes me cry because of its deplorable condition and high level of insecurity. For years, I have asked myself what I should do to reduce the unfortunate circumstances brought upon us by those meant to mitigate our sufferings.

“The incoming 2023 elections presented an answer to this question, as I have come to understand that ‘the only way to dethrone evil is not to stand aloof with arms akimbo, but to contest against it’. For this reason, I have chosen to contest for the 2023 House of Representatives Election under the umbrella of African Democratic Congress (ADC) so that I can have the opportunity to alleviate the pains of my people, and finally put a stop to the culture of deprivation instilled on us by those who pretend to be our friends.

“My name is Hawwah Abdullahi Gambo: I am a mother, a proud daughter of the soil and an enthusiastic advocate for women and children. The time has come for a new narrative for us in Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency. But, why the need for a new narrative?

Because the journey ahead deserves another kind of leadership: a transformational leadership that inspires hope. It deserves a leadership that aligns with the aspirations and yearnings of our people.

“For years, I have asked myself repeatedly: what can I do to reduce the unfortunate circumstances brought upon us by those meant to mitigate our sufferings? In my earliest response, I have engaged this constituency, Kaduna State and Nigeria at large, through passionate and fearless journalism, lending my voice to the cry for dissent and being the voice of many helpless women, orphans, and children in the last two decades.

But there comes a time when the civil society involvement or being the watchdog of the society, no longer works, except one becomes a key player in the field. That moment came and I responded to the inner call to dare against all visible odds.

“Losing my first husband as a young adult left a scar that took years to heal. I became a widow long before I could feast from the juice of matrimonial bliss. My first child, a beautiful girl, came to the world after her loving father had left. Despite that early tragedy, through the help of the Almighty, I remarried and went ahead to obtain my first level of higher education whilst giving birth and raising my children. I would work all through the day, send my children to bed at night, and after that, begin to study – having only a couple of hours of sleep each day for years.

“Life was tough, but I had a dream, and that dream was to obtain quality education despite all the odds that stood against me. After obtaining a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Journalism from Kaduna Polytechnic, I went to the National Teachers Institute for a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE).

“To motivate my children and every young person around me, to rise above the storms of life, especially after going through a bitter divorce, I applied for a Chevening scholarship to study in the United Kingdom for a master’s program. In 2020, I obtained a Master of Art (MA) in Journalism from Bournemouth University, UK. My story is the story of hundreds of women and young girls in Chikun and Kajuru.

“I have over a decade experience working with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria. I was a columnist for various print media organizations such as Blueprint, Daily Trust, and Leadership newspapers. Between 2011 and 2012, I was an intern journalist for DW Radio, Bonn, Germany; I trained as an Interfaith and Cultural conflict resolution mediator from the Centre for Interfaith and Cultural Conflict Resolution Drew University New Jersey in 2016, and in 2019, I did a work placement with BBC, London. I am a member of the Institute of Directors, United Kingdom, and Nigerian Institute of Management. A world Pulse Digital Ambassador, Featured Changemaker and Featured story award in 2019 and 2020. I am a 1000 Voices Treaty Collation Member and Vital Voices Fellow. I am also a media consultant, content creator and social media influencer helping women and young people find their life purpose and guiding them on how to follow those pathways to their creative destinies.

“All these antecedents have enriched me with the capacity and competence to create solutions to social challenges, which are intrinsic in public leadership.

As a woman, and an individual with no money to throw around, I have been told that this journey is an impossible mission, but my people have suffered enough. And I don’t need money to stop that pain; all I need is their support in proving that anybody can be anything they want to be if they dared to dream. I believe in dreams because our dreams are valid.

“I call on the good people of Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency to prove their detractors that dreams do come true! And in the name of God and conscientious representation, this dream will heal their pains and suffering by changing the narrative and choosing different in the 2023 elections.”

