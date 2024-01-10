Travel Cuts: Aremu supports Tinubu’s drive in reducing cost of governance

Mr Issa Aremu, the Director General, Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), has expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s drive in reduction of costs of governance.

Aremu made the commendation in Ilorin while marking his 63rd birthday in Ilorin, themed: “Celebrating Life with Renewed Hope”.

According to him, the president’s bold measures to curb official corruption as well as reduce the cost of governance through drastic travel cuts is a highly welcome development.

He called on organised labour to support the Renewed Hope 8-point agenda of the administration with respect to wealth generation, fighting graft and poverty eradication.

Aremu stated that the 8-Agenda of the president dealing with food security; poverty eradication; growth, job creation; access to capital; inclusion; rule of law; and fighting corruption, offer a framework for harmonious and “win-win” relationship between the government and organised labour.

The director general observed that after 2023 election, it was time for governance, adding that trade unions are better positioned within the renewed hope agenda to urgently mainstream decent job and living wage for Nigerian workers.

He assured that MINILS would help to build the capacity of unions for effective collective bargaining and grievance handlings.

“It is all about class interests and class struggle. Trade unions have the responsibility to make sure workers are not only under-rated, but make case for workers’ welfare through visible constructive engagement with governments at all levels,’’ he said.

Aremu also used the occasion to emphasise the importance of labour education for industrial harmony and national development.

He disclosed that the management and staff of MINILS were poised to surpass the Ministry of Labour deliverable targets of the number of workers, employers and government officials to be impacted upon on conflict prevention in workplaces in 2024. (NAN)

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

