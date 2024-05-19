AANI celebrates members over appointments into Varsity Governing Councils

The National President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador EO Okafor mni, has congratulated members on their recognition and “well-deserved” appointments as pro-chancellors, chairmen, and members of the governing councils of various federally owned tertiary institutions across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni, AANI National Publicity Secretary on Sunday.

According to AANI spokesman, “these appointments reflect their great wealth of experience, exceptional educational qualifications, and immense contributions to national development.”

The appointees and their respective institutions are as follows by the AANI statement:

Abubakar Udu Idris mni, Member, Governing Council of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State. Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada mni, Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council of Abubakar Tafawa University, Bauchi. Amina Shamaki mni, Member, Governing Board of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State. Amina Yusuf Garba mni, Member, Governing Council, University of Ilorin, Kwara State. Brigadier General Clement Sunday Uwah (rtd) mni, Member, Governing Council of the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, Oyo State. Chief (Barr) Ebiegberi Domo-Spiff mni, Member, Governing Council of the Federal University of Health Science, Otukpo, Benue State. Engineer Kashim Ali mni, Member, Governing Council of the National Institute for Construction Technology, Uromi, Edo State. Engineer Sa’idu Njidda mni, member, Governing Board of Alex Ekwueme University, Ebonyi State. Professor (Pharm) Ahmed Tijjani Mora mni, Member, Governing Council, Federal University for Education, Zaria. Professor Jide Desalu mni, Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Oyo State.

AANI further noted with great delight that these appointments are a testament to the government’s recognition and proper utilization of the significant potential of its members, who have been rigorously trained in governance, strategy, policy formulation, and implementation.

“While commending the government for these enlightened choices, we urge it to continue prioritizing graduates of the Senior Executive Courses of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in future appointments. Their specialized training equips them uniquely to tackle the challenges of national development.

“AANI stands firmly behind our appointed members and will continue to support them to ensure their success in their respective assignments,” the statement said.