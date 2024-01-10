Thugs attack Senator Echocho, NASS members in Kogi Govt House

The Senator representing Kogi East, Isah Jibrin (Echocho) was attacked and escaped being lynched by thugs at Government House Lokoja on Tuesday.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the thugs, the senator said the police rescued him from what would have been a “bad news”.

Echocho was attacked

In a swift reaction, six persons have been arrested on the order of Kogi State government over the alleged attack and harassment of some members of the National Assembly including Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho who paid a courtesy visit on the Governor Yahaya Bello on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed and made available to newsmen, the governor also called for immediate prosecution of the culprits.

The governor has subsequently banned unauthorized persons from accessing the Government House while calling for immediate prosecution of the culprits.

It would be recalled that the parliamentarians from Kogi State, in the Senate and House of Representatives visited Governor Bello on Tuesday evening to congratulate him on the peaceful and credible conduct of the November 11 Governorship election.

According to the statement, the National Assembly (NASS) legislators pledged their unalloyed loyalty to the governor and the incoming administration and shortly after left, but were attacked in Government House by some persons.

“Shortly after the fruitful discussion, the governor received with rude shock the news of the harassment of some of the lawmakers on their way out of the Government House and swiftly ordered the arrest of the National Update

In a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed and made available to newsmen, the governor also called for immediate prosecution of the culprits.

The Governor has subsequently banned unauthorized persons from accessing the Government House while calling for immediate prosecution of the culprits.

It would be recalled that the parliamentarians from Kogi State, in the Senate and House of Representatives visited Governor Bello on Tuesday evening to congratulate him on the peaceful and credible conduct of the November 11 Governorship election.

Bello charged security agencies to investigate the issue thoroughly and ensure the offenders face the full wrath of the law”.

Onogwu quoted the governor to have said, “Information just got to me as I left the office to the residence that one man called Suleiman and others embarrassed Senator Jubrin Echocho in Government House.

“I’ve directed Chief Security Officer (CSO) to arrest all those involved in such stupid act and bring them to justice immediately. I will never condone act of hooliganism and indiscipline.”

The members who visited to congratulate and pledge their loyalty on Tuesday include Sen. Jibrin Isah Echocho of Kogi East, Senator Sunday Karimi of Kogi West, Rt Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims of Ankpa Federal Constituency.

Others are Hon. Zachariah Idris of Idah Federal Constituency, Hon. Sani Abdulrahim Egidi of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdulrahim Danga (PDP) of Okehi/Adavi Federal and Hon. Gowon Haruna of Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency.

Hon. Tijani Ozigi of Okene/Ogori Federal Constituency, Hon. Danladi Aguye of Lokoja/Koto Federal Constituency and Hon. Salman Idris (ADC) of Kabba/Ijumu also made the team.

Giving a graphic details how the incident happened, the senator said, “I was attacked by thugs in Government House Lokoja but the Police rescued me.

Echocho said the thugs accused him of not doing enough to ensure the victory of the APC gubernatorial candidate, Usman Ododo in Kogi East during the last election in November 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, the senator said the governor has spoken with him after the attack, assuring that “the thugs would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law, but I told him not to worry since I’m safe”.

By Haruna Salami

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

