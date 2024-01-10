Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Tinubu appoints NAHCON Board, Management Team

By Danlami Nmodu
NAHCON: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President  (Media & Publicity) who disclosed this in a statement said the president, in his resolve to ensure hitch-free and seamless 2024 Hajj operations, appointed the following persons to the Board of NAHCON: 

Those appointed include: Jalal Arabi, Chairman (In Office); Aliu Abdulrazaq, Commissioner, Policy, Personnel, & Finance; Prince Anofi Elegushi, Commissioner, Operations and Professor Abubakar  A. Yagawal Commissioner, Planning & Research

The zonal representatives include:
Dr. Muhammad Umaru Ndagi, North Central; Abba Jato Kala, North East; Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman, North West and Tajudeen Oladejo Abefe, South West

 
Other Zonal representatives are: Aishat Obi Ahmed, South East and Zainab Musa, South South.

Those also appointed include, Professor Musa Inuwa Fodio for Jama’atul Nasril Islam and Professor Adedimeji Mahfouz Adebola Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs

“The President mandates the appointees to dedicate themselves to the task of ensuring that operations of the National Hajj Commission are more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of Nigerians”, Ngelale said.

