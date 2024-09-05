NEMA commences distribution of relief items to Abia flood victims 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced distribution of relief items to persons affected by 2024 flood in communities

By Leonard Okachie

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced distribution of relief items to persons affected by 2024 flood in communities of Isuikwuato and Ummennochi local government areas of Abia.

The items were handed over to the representatives of the affected communities by NEMA in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Thursday in Umuahia.

The Head of Operations, NEMA Owerri Office, Mr Nnamdi Igwe, said that the items were not to solve all their problems, rather to cushion the effect of the disaster, which cannot be over-emphasised.

Igwe, who was represented by Mrs Akudo Oriaku, the Principal Executive Officer, NEMA, Owerri, said that the palliatives donated include food and non-food items.

The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr Sunday Jackson, said that the state government was highly elated that NEMA had come to the rescue of the persons affected.

He thanked the Federal Government for the intervention, while assuring that the items would get to the targeted beneficiaries, in order to ameliorate their sufferings.

“In fact, the magnitude of the flood disaster is really overwhelming and it is far beyond the capacity of the state government to cope.

“Gov. Alex Otti has been very supportive when it comes to issues pertaining to disaster management and he is always there for us at any point in time we call upon him,” Jackson said.

Mrs Ezinne Elekwachi, a community leader, representing the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to both the Federal and state governments for coming to their aid in times of crisis.(NAN)