Diri, cabinet visit late commissioner’s family, accident victims, in Bayelsa

Douye Diri of Bayelsa and members of the state Executive Council, on Thursday, paid a condolence visit to the family of late Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Elizabeth Bidei.

By Shedrack Frank

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa and members of the state Executive Council, on Thursday, paid a condolence visit to the family of late Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Elizabeth Bidei.

Bidei, 67, died after a brief illness on December 30, 2024.

Diri was also accompanied in the visit by the leadership of Bayelsa Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Bideis’ Yenagoa residence.

During the visit, the governor recalled how Mrs Bidei and her husband, Jackson Bidei, a former African Wrestling Champion, a retired Permanent Secretary, were his staunch supporters from the beginning of his political journey.

He described her as an active PDP member, a woman of valour who contributed a lot to the growth and development of the state through the various positions she occupied.

Diri said, “Mrs Bidei and her dear husband stood by me from the beginning of my political journey till date. They never wavered for one second. It is so sad that we are here for a condolence visit.

“We cannot query or question God. This brings to fore the fact that every one of us are just mortals and only what we do will speak when we are gone.

“Today, our compatriot, active party woman, a member of our state executive council and a woman of valour, who we all thought would continue to contribute to the growth and development of our state, is no more.

“But in everything, the Holy Bible says we should give thanks to God. On behalf of the government and people of the state, I extend our condolences to the family.”

Diri said the government would take care of the funeral expenses, being a commissioner who died in active service to the state.

Responding, spokesman of the family, Mr Ebikabowei Otobo, and Mr Bidei expressed appreciation to the governor for demonstrating exemplary leadership in personally visiting with members of his cabinet.

The delegation included lawmaker representing Southern Ijaw Constituency One, Mr Bonnie Ayah and Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei.

Others are Bayelsa PDP Chairman, Chief Solomon Agwana, the Secretary, Gesiye Isowo as well as Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Peter Akpe and his deputy, Irorodamie Komonibo.

The Chairman, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Target Segibo, the Head of Service, Mrs. Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema, and other top government functionaries.

The entourage also visited recuperating victims of last Friday’s fatal accident in Sagbama that claimed the life of the paramount ruler of Ofoni community, High Chief Auditor Onakpohor, at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri. (NAN)