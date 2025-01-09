UNILAG graduates 16,409, honours Okonjo-Iweala, others at 55th convocation

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), is set to confer Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (D. Sc) on the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), is set to confer Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (D. Sc) on the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at its 55th convocation.

No fewer than 16,409 students will be graduating during the week-long activities scheduled to commence with a Juma’at service at the institution’s Central Mosque on Jan. 10 and end on Jan. 17.

The institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola during a Pre-Convocation news briefing on Wednesday, said former Gov. Babatunde Raji Fashola of Lagos State will be the Chairman of the occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the Convocation lecture with the theme: “Universities as Hubs for Development and Wealth Creation” will be delivered by Dr. Tayo Aduloju, the CEO of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) at J.F. Ade-Ajayi Auditorium.

Ogunsola said the conferment of Honorary Degrees

was in recognition to three personalities who had distinguished themselves in scholarship, made ground-breaking discoveries, or contributed significantly to academic and societal development.

She listed other awardees as Mr. Fola Adeola, Co-Founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank Plc), as well as Group Managing Director (GMD) of Sahara Power Group, Kolawole Adesina.

The Vice Chancellor said the ceremony will feature award of first degrees, diplomas, certificates, and prizes to graduating students of the Faculties of Arts, Education, Environmental Sciences, Science, and Social Sciences.

“Conferment of degrees will be for graduands from the College of Medicine in the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, and Dental Sciences.

Others were Faculties of Engineering, Law, Management Sciences, Pharmacy, and the Distance Learning Institute (DLI).

He said that the conferment of degrees would come up on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15.

“Out of the 16,409, 9,684 students will receive first degrees and diplomas, 6,659 will be awarded postgraduate degrees while 66 will graduate from the UNILAG business School,” she said.

She gave the breakdown of the award results as, 561 first class degrees and distinctions; 3,916 second class upper degrees (2.1) and 763 second class lower (2.2) degrees.

The Vice Chancellor also said results also showed that 1,143 third class (3rd class) degrees, 78 degrees as well as 223 unclassified degrees would be conferred.

Ogunsola said that two students of the Faculty of Science, Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, Mr. Damilare Adebakin and Samuel Badekale have set another record.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that Olamide Emida, the best graduating student from humanities, Faculty of Management Sciences in the department of Accounting had CGPA of 4.95.

Ogunsola said that the overall best Ph.D. thesis award for 2025 will go to Adetoun Alaba Akitoye, who obtained her Ph.D. in Chemistry while the best Ph.D. thesis (Humanities) will be awarded to Eniola Ladipo.

“Other activities in the forthcoming convocation include exhibition of Innovations and works of staff and students at the Senate Car Park, commissioning of three projects by the Pro-Chancellor, Wole Olanipekun, SAN billed for January 13.

“These are the Centre for Herbal Medicine, Drug recovery and Development, Biomedical Toxicology, Regulatory science and Pharmacovigilance analytical laboratory (ACEDHARS Building).

“We are also commissioning the new 120 bed space in Moremi Hall extension and finally the new ultra-modern Learning Commons, an extension of our library services which speaks to our student-centered services and provides an environment for teamwork, creative engagement, research-collaboration and knowledge co-creation.

“A groundbreaking ceremony for the School of Postgraduate Studies building donated by Chief Tunde Fanimokun in commemoration of his 80th Birthday, will be done same day,” she added.

According to her, the highlight of the day will be the recognition of the achievement of various individuals for their contributions to scholarship and humanity.

“We will recognise two distinguished professors who have retired but continue to contribute to scholarship and academia by awarding them as Professors emeriti of the University of Lagos.

“These are Prof. Babajide Alo of the Department of Chemistry and Prof. Olukayode Amund (Department of Microbiology).

She added that the convocation will also be used to award Prof. Victor Ariole, (Department of European Languages) a gold medal for his ongoing contributions to the University and the nation. (NAN)