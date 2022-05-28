Ajiya picks APC Reps ticket  for Abuja South Constituency

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The incumbent Chairman of Abaji Area Council, FCT, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Abuja South Federal Constituency.



Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the party, Alhaji Jamilu Bawa, declared the result at the end of the primaries at Kwali Town Hall amidst tight security.



Bawa said in the keenly contested election, Ajiya scored 99 votes, Musa Yahaya his close rival polled 81 votes, while Alhaji Kamal Shuaibu garnered 18 votes.



“I hereby declare that Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, who scored the highest number of votes as winner of the House of Representatives for Abuja South Federal Constituency, and is hereby declared elected,” he said.



The APC House of Representatives candidate, Ajiya, said victory was not for him alone, but for the entire good people of the Abuja South Federal Constituency and other aspirants that contested with him.



He pledged to work with other aspirants that contested with him for the party to emerge victorious during the election.



“The victory is not me but for other contestants. And I will do my best to see that we work together with other contestants so that APC will emerge victorious at the general election,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary election was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission amidst tight security. (NAN)

