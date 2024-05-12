CP FCT initiates urgent inquiry into alleged murder of Khalid Ahmed Bichi

The Commissioner of Police FCT command, CP Benneth C. Igweh, mni, has “promptly” ordered an investigation into the alleged murder of Khalid Ahmed Bichi.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh disclosed this in a statement.

She said, “In response to the tragic and alarming incident resulting in the untimely demise of Khalid Ahmed Bichi on May 10, 2024, at approximately 8:45 PM,

“The Commissioner of Police FCT command CP Benneth C. Igweh, mni, has promptly ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding this regrettable event.

The statement further said, while “expressing profound condolences to the bereaved family, CP Benneth Igweh Psc. Mni. unequivocally frowns at this cowardly act and assures both the family and the public of swift justice.

“The diligent pursuit of the perpetrator(s) is underway, with every effort being made to ensure they are apprehended and brought to justice,” the spokesperson said.

Furthermore, CP Benneth Igweh Psc. Mni. reaffirmed the unwavering dedication of the FCT Police Command to enhance the security landscape of the Territory, continually adapting strategies to effectively combat evolving criminal activities.