Children’s Day: AMAC radio entertains pupils

By Ruth Oketunde

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Community Radio Station, has organised its maiden children’s day special event, to celebrate pupils from various primary schools within the area council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event is; “Investing in our future means investing in our children”.

Mrs Patience Olaloye, General Manager of the station, said the aim of the event is to celebrate with the children and give them opportunity to experience live broadcast on radio.

Olaloye noted that the station decided to celebrate with pupils in various communities because the station belonged to the people at the grassroots.

She encouraged the pupils to pay attention to their studies and avoid social vices in their various environments.

Olaloye also called on parents to ensure that they invest in their children’s future by giving them sound education.

She added that irrespective of the financial challenges, education of the child must be given priority, as it remains the best return on investments.

“Children are God’s gift to us and education is the best gift or legacy we can give to them”.

The general manager further called to parents to also invest their time in the lives of their children so as to know more about them and monitor their after-school activities for good behaviour in the society.

“Spend time with your children as parents so you can get to know them intimately and follow up on their activities as the teachers alone should not be left to cater for the children.

“Let us not give up as parents as we invest in the future of our children both morally, physically, spiritually, educationally and otherwise, because our society will be better for it,” she said.

One of the pupils, Ms Gift Musa, who spoke on behalf of other pupils, appreciated the radio station for organising the event.

NAN reports that the event featured inter-school quiz competition, live on-air-programme, dancing competition, distribution of gifts and cutting of cake to mark the celebration, among others. (NAN)

