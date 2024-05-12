Former House of Reps Candidate Resigns From Labour Party

Comrade Erasmus Ikhide, a former Labour Party (LP) House of Representatives Candidate, Owan Federal Constituency (Owan East and West LGA), Edo State, has resigned citing intractable crises plaguing the party.

The disgruntled labour party faithful made his decision known in a resignation letter addressed to the Labour Party National Secretariat Abuja, made available to NEWSDIARYONLINE on Sunday.

Ikhide stated,”It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as a member of the Labour Party, effective immediately. This decision has not been easy for me, but I am compelled to take this step due to the intractable crises plaguing our beloved party and the destruction of the ethical standards and integral norms that we are universally known for.

“As you are aware, I was the Labour Party’s candidate for the House of Representatives in the 2023 general election, representing Owan Federal Constituency (Owan East and West LGA) in Edo State. Throughout my political journey, I have always been driven by a passion for justice, equality, and the well-being of the Nigerian people. Unfortunately, the current state of our party has made it clear that these values are no longer prioritized.

“The persistent infighting, factionalization, and disregard for democratic principles have eroded the very foundations of our party. The Labour Party was once a beacon of hope for the working class and the marginalized, but it has now become a shadow of its former self.

“I can no longer continue to be a part of an organization that has abandoned its core values and principles. My resignation is not taken lightly, but I believe it is necessary to maintain my integrity and commitment to the ideals that drove me into politics in the first place.

“I appreciate the opportunities I have had while serving in the Labour Party, and I am grateful for the experience and knowledge gained. However, I can no longer continue to be associated with a party that has lost its way.”