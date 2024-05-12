Primate Ndukuba to Tinubu: These are tough times for Nigerians





The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Most Revd Henry Ndukuba has pointedly told the Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that: ” These are very tough times in the Country. “

He decried the increasing hardship, starvation and economic difficulties which ordinary nigerian families were facing.

He was delivering his Presidential address to the delegates to the second session of the 12th Synod of the Diocese of Abuja at the Basilica of Grace Gudu in Abuja on Saturday 11 May 2024 with the Theme: ” By This Time Tomorrow: Breaking The Siege Upon The Nation”.

The Primate traced some of the problems to few leaders who had constituted themselves ” evil cabals and sacred cows in this country.”

Most Revd Ndukuba also talked about the insecurity of lives and property that had become major concern and cancer that ” is eating deep into the fabric of our national life ”

This he said from all indications, ” It would seem as though Nigeria is becoming a failed state in the league of Somalia and South Sudan which are riddled with internal conflicts”.

The Primate lamented that Nigeria “also has been at war in and with herself. Our porous borders and selfish political and religious interests have fuelled this exploitation and the complicity of the security agencies in the kidnap rings that makes it difficult to deal with. ”

On the economy, Primate Ndukuba said this was in bad shape. ” It is so clear that even ordinary citizens and families feel the pains daily”.

On the biting fuel scarcity and increase in Electricity Tariff, he said the citizens were groaning in pains.

Having painted these gory scenarios the Primate said he appreciated President Tinubu for the efforts he was making to tackle these hydra headed problems. He commended him for the nature of good appointments into offices as ministers. heads of government, agencies and parastatals.

He singled out two of such appointments– New Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede and new Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso.

On EFCC Chairman he commended him for the fresh drive to call past leaders to order to answer for their “corruption escapades and to be held accountable for their actions.”

The latest of this he said was the former Aviation Minister Sirika.. ” Alhaji Sirika who swindled this nation under the guise of establishing a National Air Carrier. It was such that his collaborators in Ethiopia were immediately sacked by the government of Ethiopia while Mr Sirika was walking free in Nigeria and looting more. Our call for him for him to be held accountable were not heeded to as at then.”.

On Cardoso and his team he commended them for trying to stabilize foreign exchange rates urging them to continue to do their best to address those factors contributing to the adverse economic conditions in Nigeria.

The Primate said the Church supported the organised labour in its demand to seek for meaningful relief in the hike in electricity tariff.

Nigerian workers he said needed review of wages ” in view of the hyper inflation and general harsh economic environment.

Dignitaries drawn from government and captains of industry sat through the two-hour delivery of the Bishop charge and they equally after generously launched the charge.

The immediate past Primate Most Revd Nicholas Okoh was in attendance. He gave an encouraging speech and rounded it up with a closing prayer.