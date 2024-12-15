Yuletide: FRSC deploys over 42,000 regular, special marshals

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, says it has deployed over 42,000 regular and special marshals for effective traffic management before, during and after the yuletide nationwide

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, says it has deployed over 42,000 regular and special marshals for effective traffic management before, during and after the yuletide nationwide.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, said this in commemoration of the ’ember months’ special patrol operations on Sunday in Abuja.

Mohammed said that the Corps’ had commenced its annual 30-day end-of-the-year special operation slated for Sunday, December 15 to Wednesday, December 15.

He said that all sector and zonal commanding officers across the country have been directed to ensure proper supervision of the personnel deployed for the exercise.

He also said that adequate logistics, including tow trucks, patrol vehicles and motor bikes have been provided to remove obstructions.

“Ambulances and officers would be on 24-hour duty to attend to emergencies during the operation.

“All roadside clinics and rest areas have also been activated and the Corps will increase its visibility in high-volume traffic corridors to enable travelers to reach their destinations on time,” he said.

The FRSC boss however, warned motorists, particularly commercial drivers, to adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

Mohammed also warned them to avoid the intake of alcoholic drinks, over-loading, speeding, and dangerous driving.

“Over 200 mobile courts would be in session to prosecute traffic offenders across the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” he warned.

The FRSC Corps Marshal appealed to passengers to report erring drivers to FRSC personnel or any security agency for immediate action advising travelers to board vehicles at approved motor parks for their safety.

He assured that the FRSC was working diligently with the Nigeria Police Force(NPF) and other security agencies to address activities that could pose threats to the smooth movement of travellers across the country.

“Also, more technological equipment, including body cameras and FRSC mobile apps, have been deployed to provide real-time updates on traffic situations and monitor the conduct of personnel during the special operation,” he said.

Mohammed assured Nigerians that the FRSC toll-free number, 122, would remain available for emergencies. (NAN)