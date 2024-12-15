ECOWAS issues Jan. 29, 2025/deadline to Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger

The authority of ECOWAS heads of state and government on Sunday set Jan. 29, 2025 to July 29, 2025 as a transitional period to keep ECOWAS doors open to Burkina Faso, Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger.

BY Salif Atojoko

The authority of ECOWAS heads of state and government on Sunday set Jan. 29, 2025 to July 29, 2025 as a transitional period to keep ECOWAS doors open to Burkina Faso, Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger.

Dr Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, said this while reading the Communique at the end of the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, in Abuja.

He said the authority had taken note of the notification by the three countries of their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS.

He said authorities acknowledged that in accordance with the provisions of Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS treaty, the three countries would officially cease to be members of ECOWAS from Jan. 29, 2025.

“In this regard, the authority extends the mandate of President for Gnassingbé of Togo, and President Faye of Senegal to continue their mediation rule up to the end of the transition period to bring the three member countries back to ECOWAS.

“Without prejudice, for the spirit of the opening, the Authority directs the President of the Commission to launch withdrawal formalities after the deadline of Jan. 29, 2025 and to draw up a contingency plan covering various areas.

“The Authority directs the Council of Ministers to convene an extraordinary session during the second quarter of 2025 to consider and adopt both separation modalities and the contingency plan covering political and economic relations between ECOWAS and the Republic of Niger, the Republic of Mali and Burkina Faso,” said Touray.

He said the authority members of the authority of ECOWAS heads of state and government commended the exemplary diplomatic engagement of Bassirou Faye, President of Senegal, Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Togolese Republic.

He said the Authority also commended the diplomatic efforts of the chairman of authority, President Bola Tinubu and other individual member states towards the three countries. (NAN)