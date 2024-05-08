SGF Akume to Governor Ododo: “Stay focused, you have started well”

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume has hailed the performance of the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo in his one hundred days in office as the Governor of the state, urging him to stay focused on performance and ignore detractors.

Senator Akume gave the commendation when he received Governor Ododo on a courtesy call to the SGF’s office on Tuesday.

Senator Akume noted with admiration the drive and positive disposition of Governor Ododo to accord topmost priority to the welfare of the people of the state which he said is the hallmark of good governance.

The former Governor of Benue State expressed his well wishes to the Kogi State Governor, adding that his record of performance has already set him on a good trajectory as an emerging leader in Nigeria.

“Do not be distracted by criticisms because you have started remarkably well and I am sure you will continue this way till the end of your tenure in office, may God be with you”, Senator Akume said.

Earlier in his remark, Governor Ododo said the visit was in appreciation of the support the SGF has given to him since he assumed office as the Governor of Kogi State.

The Kogi State Governor described Senator Akume as a patriot whose record of achievements in public office is worthy of emulation by the younger generation.

He called for the support of the SGF in achieving the development agenda of his administration in Kogi state.

Governor Ododo was accompanied on the visit by the state commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Deedat Ozigi Salami and the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Multilateral and Donor Funded Projects, Dr. Abdullahi Ozomata.