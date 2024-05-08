EFCC nabs 8 over alleged internet fraud in Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), zonal command in Uyo, says it has arrested eight persons suspected to be involved in internet fraud.

The commission’s Spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale made the disclosure in a statement to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday.

Oyewale said that the suspects were arrested on May 2 at Osong Ama Extension, Uyo, following reliable intelligence from the public.

”Our personnel arrested the eight suspects in an early morning sting operation. We urge the public to always support us with credible information,” he said.

He said that seven laptop computers, 13 smart phones, two wrist watches and one internet router were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesperson said that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded. (NAN)

By Isaiah Eka