Rivers gets new Police Commissioner

Mr Olugbenga Adewole assumed duty as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in Rivers on Friday.

He succeeds Mustapha Bala, who was recently promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police

By Desmond Ejibas

Mr Olugbenga Adewole assumed duty as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in Rivers on Friday.

He succeeds Mustapha Bala, who was recently promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) and reassigned to head Zone 6 Command in Calabar.

Adewole, the 47th police chief in Rivers, outlined his policing strategy during his inaugural news conference in Port Harcourt, focussing on 11 key areas.

“We will enhance intelligence gathering, foster community policing and engagement, enforce zero tolerance for corruption, and maintain professionalism and apolitical conduct,” he explained.

Adewole also prioritised tackling cultism and youth violence, combating oil theft and environmental crimes, enhancing police visibility and response times, addressing land grabbing, enforcing vehicle regulations, and uphold human rights.

The new CP described Rivers as a pivotal state in Nigeria, vowing to prioritise the safety, security, and welfare of its residents and visitors.

“Rivers, as one of the nation’s economic hubs, faces unique security challenges, including kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, oil bunkering, violent crimes, and more recently, political crises.

“The command will adopt a proactive and strategic approach to address these issues, ensuring that the state remains secure and peaceful,” he pledged.

Before his appointment, Adewole served as the Officer-In-Charge of Operations for the Rivers Police Command.

He joined the Nigerian Police on June 10, 1994, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan in 1991.

Adewole has served in various commands and units in Abuja, Benue, Borno, Delta, Enugu, Kebbi, Lagos, Rivers, and Zamfara states.

He has attended various security and leadership courses and is a member of the National Institute of Police Studies and the International Association of Chiefs of Police in the United States.

The new CP hails from Ibadan Town in Ibadan North/East Local Government Area of Oyo State. (NAN)