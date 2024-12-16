3rd day Fidda’u prayer for Gov. Aliyu’s late aunt: Bafarawa condoles with Gov

The former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa has condoled with Gov. Ahmed Aliyu over the demise of his aunt, Hajiya Maryam Yar Nene.

The former governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased all her shortcomings, accept her good deeds and give her family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Responding, Gov. Aliyu thanked the former Governor for the condolence visit, and prayed to Almighty Allah to reward him abundantly.

Also on hand for the condolence visit were the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Musa,state Commandant, NSCDC, Usman Ishaq Alfadarai and the state Director, SSS, Fatai Olawuwo.

Meanwhile,the third day prayer for the repose of the soul of the late Maryam has been held to round up the three-day of mourning usually set aside to receive condolences from relatives, friends and other mourners.

The special prayer session was led by the Chief Imam, Sultan Bello Jumuat Mosque, Malami Bello Akwara, seeking for Allah’s forgiveness on the soul of late Maryam and all the departed souls.

The special prayer had in attendance the APC leader, Sen Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Speaker, State House of Assembly, members of the state legislature ,state APC Chairman,SSG,Commssioners,Special Advisers, ulamas, politicians as well as businessmen, among others.

May her soul rest in peace.