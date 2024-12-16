FRSC zone 6 deploys 2,474 for yuletide operation

Mr Henry Benamaisia, Asst. Corps Marshal Commanding Zone 6, Port Harcourt, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says the zone has deployed 2,474 personnel for ’ember’ month safety operations.

Ikuru Lizzy

Benamaisia who disclosed this at a news briefing on Monday in Port Harcourt, stated that the move was part of efforts to curb road crashes during the festive season.

He said that the zone had already kick-started a safety programme tagged: ‘Operation Zero Tolerance To Road Traffic Crashes’

The FRSC official said that the programme was aimed at providing public enlightenment on road safety during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Benamaisia also said that 26 traffic control points and camps with zebra points and medical officials had been established at designated points for emergency situations.

”The zone which is comprised of Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa constitutes a total of 14,053km of road networks.

”We have positioned 2,474 route officers and 51 vehicles including two tow trucks and seven ambulances to check eventualities on these routes,” he said.

He said that personnel of the corps would come against overloading, drunk driving, and other traffic offences, and that penalties would be enforced by mobile courts.

Benamaisia urged members of the public to take advantage of emergency numbers to secure help when necessary

He listed the numbers as follows: Zonal Commander, 09139600600, Corps Commander Operations, 09139602536 and Sector Commander, Rivers, 09139600602.(NAN)







