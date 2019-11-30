Zamfara suspends farmlands allocated from 1999

Zamfara state governor, Bello Muhammad, has suspended all farmland allocations, made from 1999 to date.

The Governor gave the suspension order as part of his administration commitment to ensure the prevalence of peace and tranquility in the state.

According to the Governor, the suspension became necessary in order to address issues of insecurity, arising from farmers/herders conflicts that are believed to be connected with the allocation of farmlands in grazing reserves along cattle routes and also in forest reserved.

Consequently, a committee has been constituted by the state Governor Alh Dr Bello Muhammad MON Matawallen Maradun to carry out investigations with a view to resolving the conflicts caused directly or indirectly by the allocations.

JAMILU ILIYASU BIRNIN MAGAJI, PRESS SECRETARY OFFICE OF THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR, GOVERNMENT HOUSE GUSAU.