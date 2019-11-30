Ganduje procures one million text books, furniture for public schools

Kano state government has procured about one million assorted text books for distribution to public schools in the state.

This is in its efforts towards the provision of adequate learning materials.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner for education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Kiru during the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Dala Old Girls Association (DOGA) held at the Afficent event centre, Kano.

He explained that the provision of the text books would go a long way in facilitating better learning for pupils and students primary and secondary schools across the state.

He further disclosed that 3,000 schools have been identified and would be provided with furniture under the supervision of Schools Based Management Committees (SBMC’s).

Kiru added that the state government has also procured 1,400 Tablets to facilitate pilot study for e-learning in some selected schools across the three Senatorial zones of the state.

According to him, the government has also made adequate arrangements for the renovation of Girls Secondary Schools including the ones Gaya, Dambatta, Kwa, Kabo and GGC Dala respectively.

” Very soon the state government will perform the taking over ceremony of a secondary school building doted by Hon. Ali Sa’id at Dakatsalle in Bebeji local government area, and it will converted to Girls Boarding secondary school” the commissioner revealed.

He also stated that the ministry was making efforts to re-package the work plans of the Development Patners that are assisting the state’s education sector with aview to ensuring that the sector has gotten what it is needed most.

While thanking the Dala Old Gilrs Association for thier commitment towards seeing to the betterment of their Almamatter, he said that the state government will do it’s part in assisting the school.

He then assured that within the 1st one year of his stewardship as Commissioner, by Allah’s Grace the state education sector will record tremendous achievements.

In his remark earlier, the international businesses mogul and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, OON has admonished the Old Girls to continue with the good works they have started of assisting their Almamatter.

He therefore, presented a cheque donation of N10 million to the association, promising to make the same donation for the period of 5 years . ” Even if I die, I am living it as will for my family to ensure compliance” he stressed.

Alhaji Dantata also pledged to construct 5 borehalls in the school as well as the construction of Ten Blocks of toilets.

In her speech, the National president of DOGA, Hon. Saudatu Sani called on all and sundry to put hands on deck in assisting the education sector, which she said is in a sorry position.